Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. SPX Flow posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other SPX Flow news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $227,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow (NYSE FLOW) traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 246,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,099.14, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining.

