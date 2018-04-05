Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $290.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.02 million. Umpqua posted sales of $266.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $290.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.80 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,884,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,403,000 after purchasing an additional 401,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,605,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,244 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,804,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after purchasing an additional 344,158 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 1,166,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,203. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $4,942.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.01 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-brokerages-expect-umpqua-holdings-co-umpq-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-290-01-million-updated-updated.html.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.