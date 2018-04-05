Zacks: Evolus Inc (EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evolus an industry rank of 178 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

EOLS stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Evolus has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company is focused on providing physicians and aesthetic procedures and treatments. It also focuses on offering the self-pay aesthetic market and its product candidate, PrabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450), is an injectable 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type designed to address the needs of the large and growing facial aesthetics market.

