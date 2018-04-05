Zacks: IntriCon Co. (IIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IntriCon an industry rank of 180 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,845. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter. IntriCon had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 90,253 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market.

