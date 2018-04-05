Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Credit Acceptance Corporation is a specialized financial services company which provides funding, receivables management, collection, sales training and related services to automobile dealers. “

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $295.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.22.

Shares of CACC opened at $322.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,305.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $182.50 and a twelve month high of $377.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Soave sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.01, for a total transaction of $842,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,385. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 213,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5,483.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,831,000 after buying an additional 202,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,570,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-credit-acceptance-cacc-to-sell-updated.html.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.