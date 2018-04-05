Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Hold

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “We are encouraged by Hewlett Packard’s massive restructuring initiatives. On one hand, it is offloading low-margin businesses such as Enterprise Services and Software, which, in our opinion, will improvise the company’s margins over the long run. And on the other hand, it is enhancing its capabilities in the hybrid IT model as evident from the acquisitions of SimpliVity, Cloud Cruiser and Nimble Storage. We believe that the company’s focus on hybrid IT model will drive growth over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, we remain slightly cautious about the company’s near-term prospects due to the three main challenges it is currently facing — heightened pressure from competitive pricing, elevated commodities pricing and some near-term execution issues. These headwinds are expected to thwart its overall performance in the near term.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,858.38, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $303,656.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $11,835,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,167,693 shares in the company, valued at $38,064,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,058,913 shares of company stock worth $72,732,557. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,553,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,781,000 after buying an additional 6,992,169 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,212,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,933,000 after buying an additional 4,174,106 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 9,575,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,504,000 after buying an additional 3,765,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,075,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,846,000 after buying an additional 3,600,481 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 4,169,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after buying an additional 2,925,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

