Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) to Hold

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LBAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 7,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $942.53, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.21 million. equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Marino acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 6,200 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $129,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,270 shares of company stock worth $290,805. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

