Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nmc Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nmc Health alerts:

NMHLY traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,150.98, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. Nmc Health has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nmc Health (NMHLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-nmc-health-nmhly-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nmc Health (NMHLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nmc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nmc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.