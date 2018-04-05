Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTI. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, Director Mark Germain sold 23,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $35,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228,149 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,347 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

