Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and licenses patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies. Acacia Research Corporation is based in Newport Beach, California. “

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 383,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,346. The firm has a market cap of $169.67, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 33.91%. equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Research will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Acacia Research news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,225.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,100 shares of company stock worth $228,688. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 111,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Acacia Research by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156,158 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Acacia Research by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-lowers-acacia-research-actg-to-hold-2-updated.html.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acacia Research (ACTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.