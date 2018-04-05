Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemical Bank (CHFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

Get Chemical Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemical Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Chemical Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chemical Bank to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood set a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemical Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CHFC opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3,843.23, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Chemical Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Chemical Bank had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Chemical Bank will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Chemical Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 5,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $331,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $106,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Chemical Bank during the third quarter worth $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chemical Bank by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemical Bank during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chemical Bank during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemical Bank by 113.4% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemical Bank (CHFC) to Hold” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-lowers-chemical-bank-chfc-to-hold.html.

Chemical Bank Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Bank (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.