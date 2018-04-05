Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in the second half of 2017 backed by higher sales in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Sluggish growth in the Consumer segment is also a concern. J&J’s shares have outformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

JNJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.53. 2,749,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344,350.50, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

