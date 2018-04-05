MEDNAX (MD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MD. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

MD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,151. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,104.35, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $910.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $175,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

