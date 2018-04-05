Zacks Investment Research Lowers M&T Bank (MTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. M&T Bank’s top-line growth looks encouraging given its diverse fee income base, and consistent rise in deposits and loan growth amid an improving economy. Also, the bank’s involvement in steady capital deployment activities boosts shareholders’ confidence. Though, consistently rising expenses due to ongoing investments remains a concern, M&T Bank's focus on expansion through inorganic growth opportunities bode well for the long term.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.47.

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.98 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,015.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,585.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,091 shares of company stock worth $13,594,655. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,566,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,904,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,863,000 after buying an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,688.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,405,000 after buying an additional 968,471 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

