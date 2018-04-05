OptiNose (OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price target on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,381. The company has a market capitalization of $730.05 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 15.99. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). equities research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller bought 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-lowers-optinose-optn-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat, or ENT, and allergy specialists. The Company’s products candidates include XHANCE (Nasal Polyps), XHANCE (Chornic Sinusitis) OPN-300, OPN-021, and other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.