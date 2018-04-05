RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “RH’s fourth-quarter 2017 earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. Earnings surged more than 100% year over year. Total revenues improved 14% and comparable brand revenues rose 2% year over year. The new membership model — RH Members Program — is improving its brand image, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. The company’s efforts to redesign its supply chain network and rationalize product offerings bode well. Adjusted operating margin expanded 260 basis points (bps) and adjusted gross margin improved 390 bps. The new membership model (RH Members Program) is improving its brand image, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Also, efforts to redesign its supply chain network and rationalize product offerings bode well. However, higher dependence on imports makes it vulnerable to uncertain macro conditions.”

Get RH alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RH from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $1.37 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.96. 318,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,857.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. RH has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.39 million. RH had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $2,388,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-lowers-rh-rh-to-hold-updated.html.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.