Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $2,920.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salzgitter (SZGPY) to Hold” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-lowers-salzgitter-szgpy-to-hold.html.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.