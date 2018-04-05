StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 224 cemeteries and 57 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor is the only publicly traded deathcare company structured as a partnership. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE:STON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 33,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneMor Partners has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree acquired 72,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $440,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree acquired 104,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $544,202.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 573,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

