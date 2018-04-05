Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) to Hold

Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCKGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCKGY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Thomas Cook Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,534.16, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels.

