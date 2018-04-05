Crown Castle International (CCI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crown Castle’s efforts to diversify its business from a tower operator to a fiber provider looks impressive. The deployment of 5G network should drive growth on the company’s tower and small cell assets as the wireless carriers look to expand and enhance their networks. Moreover, its extensive tower portfolio, increased demand for infrastructure, healthy leasing activity, continual buyout of towers and growing demand for mobile broadband are other positives. In fact, Crown Castle has raised its 2018 outlook. Moreover, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, customer concentration is very high for Crown Castle. Consolidation in the wireless industry may reduce demand for cell tower deployments and is likely to impact Crown Castle’s top line. Evolution of new technologies may reduce the demand for site leases and increase the expenses.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCI. Goldman Sachs cut Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $93.14 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,697.76, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,598.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 590,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,527,000 after buying an additional 316,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

