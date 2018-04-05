Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on investing, financing and managing both agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other mortgage related investments. Five Oaks Investment Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Five Oaks Investment alerts:

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Five Oaks Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

OAKS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.34, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.06. Five Oaks Investment has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 154.68, a current ratio of 154.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Five Oaks Investment had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.25%. equities research analysts forecast that Five Oaks Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda Ltd Xl sold 710,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $3,389,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Oaks Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Oaks Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-five-oaks-investment-oaks-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Five Oaks Investment Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp. focuses on investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Oaks Investment (OAKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Oaks Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Oaks Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.