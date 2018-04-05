Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthequity (HQY) to “Buy”

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity, Inc. is a technology-enabled services platforms that empower consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. The Company’s platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, and make educated investment choices to grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. HealthEquity, Inc. is headquartered in Draper, Utah. “

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

HQY opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,804.02, a P/E ratio of 116.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $578,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,081 shares of company stock valued at $39,413,118. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after buying an additional 555,027 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,206,000 after buying an additional 419,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,108,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 366,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,026,000 after buying an additional 244,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthequity (HQY) to “Buy”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-healthequity-hqy-to-buy.html.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.