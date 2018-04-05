The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Growth in its core brands, successful innovation and progress in multi-year productivity, and cost-saving initiatives drove the outperformance. Notably, earnings estimate for the current year and next have move upward over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism for the stock. However, the industry is experiencing changes in consumer preference (for example, a shift toward products with less artificial sweeteners, sodium and saturated fat), which are marring growth prospects of companies like Hershey. Again, softening chocolate category trends in China have been hurting Hershey’s international sales since 2015.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on The Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20,587.24, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in The Hershey by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

