Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting earnings and revenues beat in third-quarter fiscal 2018, Lions Gate’s shares have declined significantly in the recent past. Consequently, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Moreover, investors took an apprehensive stance when the company said that restructuring of its film slate is likely to put pressure on fiscal 2019 results. As a result, it expects fiscal 2019 results to be almost in line with fiscal 2018. Furthermore, Lions Gate expects to return on growth track in fiscal 2020 compared with its earlier anticipation in fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, the company has been gaining from its focus on profitable areas and strategic buyouts like that of Starz, which is helping it to emerge as a major player in the TV space and regain lost ground in streaming network. Also, Lions Gate’s investment in The Immortals to capitalize on the rising popularity of eSports bodes well.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LGF.A. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 762,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,435. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,349.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.22, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

