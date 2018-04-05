Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PPL (PPL) to Hold

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP. PPL Corp’s earnings are expected to improve annually by 5-6% in the 2018-2020 period, thanks to the contribution from its domestic operations. However, in last three months, loss in the value of PPL Corporation’s shares was wider compared with the industry. Stringent emission regulation, high debt levels amid rising interest rates and risks of unplanned outage of power plants are some of the headwinds of the company.”

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.32 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PPL opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $19,475.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. PPL had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.75%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 19,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $616,958.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $159,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,978 shares of company stock worth $1,652,939 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in PPL by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,061,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in PPL by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 150,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 48,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ppl-ppl-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.