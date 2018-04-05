Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of SCHL opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,333.09, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $46.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Scholastic’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Scholastic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $560,892. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $12,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 160.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 120,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $3,841,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

