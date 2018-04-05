Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have $5.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,025,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 25,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 850,539 shares of company stock worth $1,749,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-tandem-diabetes-care-tndm-to-buy-updated.html.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.