Eastside Distilling Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (EAST)

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Eastside Distilling in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 179.45% and a negative net margin of 190.51%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,136. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.74.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey.

