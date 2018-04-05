Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Viewray Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viewray in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Dushyanth expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viewray in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

VRAY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.53, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.63. Viewray has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Viewray by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 607,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 346,370 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 411,866 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $569,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

