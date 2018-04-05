Zacks: PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PCSB Financial an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PCSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on PCSB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) opened at $21.25 on Thursday. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,152,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

