Zacks: Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Given $20.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Remark an industry rank of 81 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MARK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Remark from $10.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Remark by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 395,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 448,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,916. Remark has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $197.05, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. equities research analysts forecast that Remark will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

