Zayedcoin (ZYD) Price Tops $0.0065

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Zayedcoin has a market cap of $40,483.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net.

Zayedcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

