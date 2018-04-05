8,054 Shares in Dana Incorporated (DAN) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dana by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dana by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Dana from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

NYSE DAN opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,624.95, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Dana declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,348,129.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,207 shares of company stock worth $2,870,602. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

