Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Viasat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Viasat by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 price objective on Viasat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered Viasat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,821.09, a PE ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $48,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keven K. Lippert sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $129,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $528,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services.

