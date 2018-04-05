ZenCash Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ZEN)

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One ZenCash coin can currently be bought for about $20.75 or 0.00307280 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZenCash has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. ZenCash has a total market capitalization of $74.01 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00616334 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.02710150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00061268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00210265 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00294212 BTC.

About ZenCash

ZenCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,566,013 coins. ZenCash’s official website is zensystem.io. ZenCash’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

ZenCash Coin Trading

ZenCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, COSS and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ZenCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

