ZenCash Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ZEN)

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ZenCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.55 or 0.00335365 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, COSS, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ZenCash has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. ZenCash has a total market cap of $80.52 million and approximately $876,632.00 worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00609381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.02699170 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00059374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00180704 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00298849 BTC.

ZenCash Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,570,500 coins. ZenCash’s official website is zensystem.io. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZenCash’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

Buying and Selling ZenCash

ZenCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase ZenCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

