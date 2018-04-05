Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $23,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $20,995.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,545. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4,742.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zendesk by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after acquiring an additional 258,469 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 355,577 shares during the last quarter. EMS Capital LP increased its stake in Zendesk by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP increased its stake in Zendesk by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

