Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Ziopharm Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ziopharm Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 131,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,814. Ziopharm Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.80, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ziopharm Oncology by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

