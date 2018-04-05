ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,501.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00013837 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $51,501.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00693521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184888 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,807,146 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

