Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

