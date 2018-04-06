-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Petroquest Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Petroquest Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Petroquest Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Petroquest Energy.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Petroquest Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

PQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 153,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,235. The company has a market cap of $25.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24. Petroquest Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petroquest Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petroquest Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Petroquest Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Petroquest Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Petroquest Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) This Quarter” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-01-earnings-per-share-expected-for-petroquest-energy-inc-pq-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petroquest Energy (PQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.