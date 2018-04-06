-$0.05 EPS Expected for Banc of California (BANC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.02 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. FIG Partners lowered shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider John A. Bogler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,699.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.93, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

