-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Titan Machinery reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $56,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 195,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,753. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

