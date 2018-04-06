-$0.14 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors (CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Clean Harbors posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. UBS downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $33,476.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 42,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $2,195,165.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,712,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,293 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 336,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2,749.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.11 and a beta of 1.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-14-eps-expected-for-clean-harbors-clh-this-quarter.html.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.