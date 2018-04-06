-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku Inc (ROKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.54 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr cut Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roku to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $52,656,361.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,777,131 shares of company stock valued at $58,524,942 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,280. Roku has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $3,213.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

