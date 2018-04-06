-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Endocyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Endocyte reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endocyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endocyte.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 78,662.86%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Endocyte in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Endocyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ ECYT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 428,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,282. The company has a market cap of $607.62, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.48. Endocyte has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,676.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECYT. AXA bought a new position in Endocyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Endocyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Endocyte by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Endocyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endocyte by 1,443.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 162,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-18-earnings-per-share-expected-for-endocyte-inc-ecyt-this-quarter.html.

About Endocyte

Endocyte Inc (Endocyte) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company uses its technology to create small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging diagnostics. The Company’s pipeline includes Folate-Tubulysin (EC1456), the Company’s second generation SMDC, also targets the folate receptor; PSMA Tubulysin (EC1169), the Company’s non-folate SMDC, which is a tubulysin therapeutic targeting PSMA; Vintafolide (Folate DAVLBH), SMDC, vintafolide, targets the folate receptor with the anti-cancer drug payload DAVLBH; Folate-DNA alkylator (EC1788), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC with a potent DNA alkylator drug; Folate-Aminopterin (EC1669) is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment in inflammatory diseases, and Folate-mTor inhibitor (EC0371), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease(PKD).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endocyte (ECYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.