$0.19 EPS Expected for BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. BankFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 14.39%.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, EVP James J. Brennan sold 5,000 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,779 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $181,087.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,528 shares of company stock worth $543,086 in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 32.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 102.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 119.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 54,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

BankFinancial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

