-$0.21 EPS Expected for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Compugen stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-21-eps-expected-for-compugen-ltd-cgen-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. is a therapeutic discovery company. The Company focuses on infrastructure to discover drug targets and develop therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates. The Company’s pipeline primarily consists of early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on drug targets discovered by the Company, primarily immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.