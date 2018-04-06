$0.21 EPS Expected for Parsley Energy (PE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.13. Parsley Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 2,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,204.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield purchased 189,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $4,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533,063 shares in the company, valued at $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 11,127,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,183.57, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.39. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

