$0.24 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 581,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,722. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.54, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 901,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

